LVW Advisors LLC Has $759,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 98.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $212.27 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

