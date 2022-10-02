LVW Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $615,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $263.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $262.91 and a one year high of $435.79. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

