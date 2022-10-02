LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.