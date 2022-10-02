LVW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.