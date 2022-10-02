LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.22. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

