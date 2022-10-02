LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LMDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 145,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,278. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

