Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 733,800 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

