LUKSO Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $452.30 million and $821,020.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00023857 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010767 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was May 13th, 2020. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is www.lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
