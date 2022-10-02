Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 194,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Lucid Diagnostics

In related news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,456 shares in the company, valued at $230,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,879. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

