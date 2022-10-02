LuaSwap (LUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,280.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.54 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00062805 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00082621 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

