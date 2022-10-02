Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

