L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L’Oréal Price Performance

LRLCY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. 281,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,602. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

