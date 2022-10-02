Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Longview Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE:LGV remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 166,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.