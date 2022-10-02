Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York Times comprises approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

NYT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,447. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

