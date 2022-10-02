Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Logiq Price Performance

LGIQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.02. Logiq has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.90.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

