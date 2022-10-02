Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,843,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.