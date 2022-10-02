LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveWorld Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVWD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,166. LiveWorld has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

About LiveWorld

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.