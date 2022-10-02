LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox Trading Up 2.4 %

LiveVox stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 153,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.25. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LiveVox during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.