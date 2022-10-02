LIQ Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $287,849.00 (LIQ)

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $287,849.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LIQ Protocol Coin Profile

LIQ Protocol launched on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

