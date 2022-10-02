Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $1.54 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00274132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001216 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.