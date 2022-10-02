LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMDP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.