LHT (LHT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. LHT has a total market cap of $53,584.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

