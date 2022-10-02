Lethean Hits Market Cap of $111,830.76 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $111,830.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00142934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00274534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00724280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00606187 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

