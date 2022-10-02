Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head-To-Head Review

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.00 $126.63 million $0.78 18.86 EVgo $22.21 million 94.34 -$5.91 million ($0.24) -32.96

Analyst Ratings

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leslie’s and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 3 5 0 2.63 EVgo 1 2 6 0 2.56

Leslie’s currently has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 44.27%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 69.88%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80% EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17%

Volatility and Risk

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

