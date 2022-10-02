Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGTO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Legato Merger Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

