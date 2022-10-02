Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in September

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

