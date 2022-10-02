Launchpool Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Launchpool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Launchpool has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Launchpool alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Launchpool Coin Profile

Launchpool was first traded on February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Launchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Launchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Launchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.