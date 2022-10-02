Latamcash (LMCH) Price Down 18.8% This Week

Latamcash (LMCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Latamcash has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $41,060.00 worth of Latamcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Latamcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Latamcash has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Latamcash Coin Profile

Latamcash was first traded on February 15th, 2020. Latamcash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Latamcash is latamcash.io. Latamcash’s official message board is t.me/latamcashofficialgroup. Latamcash’s official Twitter account is @latamcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Latamcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of LATAM Cash is to provide an integrated crypto financial platform, a crypto bank for deposits, withdraws and loans for its users. LATAM Cash will provide a simple payment platform through mobile, International remittance or exchange, offline payments and crypto invest funds. The platform will also provide blockchain base digital content like games, Webtoon, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Latamcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Latamcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Latamcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

