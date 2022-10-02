Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,421,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

