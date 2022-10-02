Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

KR stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 185.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.