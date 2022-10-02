Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $33.88 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Komodo has a market cap of $33.88 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00283031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00071048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

