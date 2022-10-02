KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $302.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.09 and its 200-day moving average is $342.87. KLA has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Amundi grew its stake in KLA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,551 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

