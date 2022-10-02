KIWIGO (KGO) Price Hits $0.0107

KIWIGO (KGO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01609503 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00032613 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO (KGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. KIWIGO’s official website is www.kiwigo.app.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIWIGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIWIGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

