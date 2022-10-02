Kishu Inu Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kishu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070108 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10717806 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kishu Inu Coin Profile

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official website is kishuinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

