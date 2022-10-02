Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Trading Up 2.6 %

FRA KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.33. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

