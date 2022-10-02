Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
