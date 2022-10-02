Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

