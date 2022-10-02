King DAG Market Capitalization Hits $8,604.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $8,604.00 and $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.