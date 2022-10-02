Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 3,625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,063.7 days.

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. 1,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499. Keyera has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

