Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,300 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 3,625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,063.7 days.
Keyera Stock Performance
Keyera stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. 1,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499. Keyera has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66.
About Keyera
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyera (KEYUF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.