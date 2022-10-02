Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 116,818 shares of company stock worth $4,431,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.