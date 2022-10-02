Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $141.08 million and approximately $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010789 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
