KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. KE comprises 14.0% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of KE worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth $132,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup upped their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 19,092,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,142. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

