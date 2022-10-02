KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 600 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.