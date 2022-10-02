KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after acquiring an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $46.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.