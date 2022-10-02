KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 275 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

NYSE:MCK opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.53 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

