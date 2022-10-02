KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 395 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $112.29 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.74.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

