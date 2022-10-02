KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $1.07 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

