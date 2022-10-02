KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $222.83 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.