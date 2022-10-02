KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in UBS Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 593,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in UBS Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,223,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

