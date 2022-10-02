KCS Wealth Advisory Buys Shares of 43,475 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

